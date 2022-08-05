Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE AGO opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.05. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53.

Insider Activity

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

