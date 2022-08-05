Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 3.8 %

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 352,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.