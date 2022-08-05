Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $243,665.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00007843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00629935 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Profile
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Trading
