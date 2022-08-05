AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given New £125 Price Target at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from £120 ($147.04) to £125 ($153.17) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £120 ($147.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.76) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($134.79) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £106.54 ($130.55).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.4 %

AZN traded up GBX 154 ($1.89) on Thursday, reaching £108.74 ($133.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,702. The stock has a market cap of £168.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.25. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,029 ($98.38) and a 1 year high of £112.90 ($138.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is £106.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,965.42.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.