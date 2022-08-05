Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
About Athena Gold
Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.
