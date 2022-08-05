Atlantic Securities Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) to Neutral

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BALL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.
Ball Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of Ball stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.86. 187,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62. Ball has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $98.09.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
