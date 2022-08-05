Atlantic Securities Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) to Neutral

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BALL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Ball stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.86. 187,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62. Ball has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

About Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.