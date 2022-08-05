Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of AY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.03. 5,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.
AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.
