Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $34.53. 8,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,370. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $354,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

