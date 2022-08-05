Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 212.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 237.8%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $35.08 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

