Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AAWW opened at $99.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $340,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

