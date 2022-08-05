Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$5.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.50 to $5.60 EPS.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,903,000 after buying an additional 161,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,803,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.