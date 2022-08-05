Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Aurora Innovation Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of AUR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 42,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $17.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.