Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AUR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 42,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $1,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,301,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 217,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1,487.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 163,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 552,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 100,028 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

