Austin Russell Buys 25,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $7.43 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 16.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 431,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

