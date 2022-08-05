Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Brown Advisory Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,852,400 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Autodesk worth $1,354,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.43. 32,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,855. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

