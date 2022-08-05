Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.32 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.
Autohome Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 12,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,585. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome
About Autohome
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
Featured Articles
