Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.32 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 12,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,585. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

About Autohome

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 1.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Autohome by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,422 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

