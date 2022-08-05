Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATHM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 17,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.09. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autohome will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

