Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Down 90.7%

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 90.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 268,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 351,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.59).

Automax Motors Trading Down 90.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

Automax Motors Company Profile

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

