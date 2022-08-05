Avalanche 24-Hour Volume Tops $519.11 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.88 billion and approximately $519.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $24.17 or 0.00105514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00266144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000281 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,440,545 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

