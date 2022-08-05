Avalanche 24-Hour Volume Tops $519.11 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.88 billion and approximately $519.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $24.17 or 0.00105514 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00022213 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001521 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00266144 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00038735 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009440 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
About Avalanche
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,440,545 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.