Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 40,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,284. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) by 819.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Avalo Therapeutics worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Avalo Therapeutics

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

