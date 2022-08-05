Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

