Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $21,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $67.91.

