AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. AvidXchange updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 7.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,192. AvidXchange has a one year low of 5.86 and a one year high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 192,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvidXchange Company Profile

AVDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 16.27.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

