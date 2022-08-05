AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 16.27.

AVDX stock traded down 0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting 7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 54,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 5.86 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.34.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 56.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

