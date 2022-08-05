Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Avista Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. 1,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Avista has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 85.44%.

Insider Activity at Avista

Institutional Trading of Avista

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Avista by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

