Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $78.57 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.