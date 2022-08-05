Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.86 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

