AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

AxoGen Trading Up 0.7 %

AxoGen stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 146,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $443.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AxoGen Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 77.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

