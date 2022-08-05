AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.
AxoGen Trading Up 0.7 %
AxoGen stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 146,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $443.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
