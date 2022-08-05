AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. AZEK also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.19 EPS.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,425. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AZEK by 920.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 799,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AZEK by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 563,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AZEK by 1,539.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 419,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AZEK by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 202,936 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

