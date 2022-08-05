Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €110.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($113.40) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($86.60) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Aurubis Stock Up 2.1 %

ETR NDA traded up €1.46 ($1.51) on Friday, hitting €70.32 ($72.49). 88,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €59.34 ($61.18) and a 12 month high of €116.85 ($120.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €73.02 and a 200-day moving average of €91.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

