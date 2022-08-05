Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.35 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.16). 65,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 365,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.18).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAKK has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £534.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($61,267.00).

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

