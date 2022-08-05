Ball (NYSE:BALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Ball Price Performance
Ball stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.81. 485,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $98.09.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Featured Articles
