Ball (NYSE:BALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Ball stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.81. 485,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

