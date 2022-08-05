Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of BLX stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $523.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $19.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

