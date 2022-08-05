Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%.
Shares of BLX stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $523.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $19.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
