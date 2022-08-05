Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

BLX stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 112,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

