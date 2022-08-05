Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.91

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and traded as low as $14.93. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 651,992 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSAC. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

