Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Lowered to €4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $2.48 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.