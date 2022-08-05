Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 6,383 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 663.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $14,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $29.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,918.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,939.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 58.71% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,579.86.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

