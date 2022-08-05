Banco Santander S.A. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,439 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 194,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,548. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.