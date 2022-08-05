Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $16,582,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,478. The stock has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $145.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

