Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 7,798 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,356 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

