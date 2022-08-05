Banco Santander S.A. Sells 19,504 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

