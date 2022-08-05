Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Down 12.2 %

NASDAQ BAND traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 24,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $398.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.83. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.