Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,477 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Motco raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 59,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

