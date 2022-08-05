Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.4% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

BAC traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 236,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,840,556. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

