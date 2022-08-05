Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,171 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $180.32. 21,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

