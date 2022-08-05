Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $92.17. 31,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,765. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

