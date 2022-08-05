Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 23,934 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,465 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,955,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 706,739 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,685,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

KWEB stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 477,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,840,479. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.

