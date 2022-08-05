Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $12,372,256. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $488.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,416. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.80.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

