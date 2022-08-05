Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,164 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIO by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,903 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIO by 498.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after buying an additional 1,345,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
NIO Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,246,748. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura reduced their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
