Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 97.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $176.31. 30,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

