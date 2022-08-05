Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.38 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $193.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,001. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.88. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

